The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Wednesday the initiation of a Phase 1 investigation into Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) proposed acquisition of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR).In January, HPE agreed to purchase Juniper Networks through an all-cash transaction valued at $40 per share, amounting to an equity value of approximately $14 billion.The regulator is currently assessing whether this acquisition could result in a significant reduction in competition within any UK market for goods or services.As part of the investigation, the CMA has invited interested parties to submit comments on the transaction from June 19 to July 3.The CMA is expected to release its decision by August 14.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com