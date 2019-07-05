UK Recruitment Activity Slowdown Persists: REC/KPMG

UK recruitment activity slowdown persisted in June as political and economic uncertainty weighed on confidence, the Report on Jobs by KPMG and Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Friday.

The number of people placed into permanent jobs fell for the fifth time in six months in June, the report compiled by IHS Markit revealed. At the same time, temporary staff billings increased slightly.

Demand for temporary and permanent staff climbed in June but remained weak compared to survey average. Meanwhile, availability of candidates declined sharply. Lower candidate availability lifted pay for both permanent and temporary staff.

“Looking ahead, conditions across the labor market are likely to remain restrained against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty before companies can start to make more informed decisions on their long-term hiring,” James Stewart, Vice Chair at KPMG, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com