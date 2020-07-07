UK Retail Footfall Declines Sharply Despite Shops Reopening: BRC

Breaking News
British consumers were reluctant to visit shops physically even two weeks after most shops were reopened, data published by the British Retail Consortium showed Tuesday.

Footfall decreased 49.6 percent year-on-year during June 28 to July 4. This was moderately slower than the 53.4 percent decrease logged in the previous week.

Footfall on high streets declined by 55.7 percent and that on parks was down 24.6 percent. Shopping centre footfall declined 56.1 percent.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said the reopening of pubs, caf?s and other hospitality businesses this Saturday does not appear to have benefited shops much, with the Saturday showing more modest growth than the days prior to these locations reopening.

By European standards, the UK’s recovery remains slow, and while safety measures introduced by retailers have been well received by customers, many shoppers are still reluctant to visit physical shopping locations, Dickinson noted.

