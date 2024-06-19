The United Kingdom’s Retail Price Index (RPI) showed a slight decrease in May 2024, reflecting ongoing stabilization in consumer prices. According to the latest data updated on June 19, 2024, the RPI reached 3.0%, a marginal decline from the 3.3% recorded in April 2024.This RPI figure is a year-over-year comparison, assessing the change from May 2023 to May 2024. For April, the comparison similarly reflected the change from April 2023 to April 2024. The minor reduction indicates a trend towards moderation in price increases across various consumer goods and services.The data highlights a continuation of the UK’s economic efforts to manage inflation and stabilize the market. Economic analysts will closely watch the coming months to determine if this trend will hold or if new economic policies will further influence the RPI trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com