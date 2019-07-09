UK Retail Sales Decline In June: BRC

UK retail sales logged its worst June on record, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Tuesday.

Like-for-like sales decreased 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, slightly larger than the 1.5 percent fall economists had expected. Total sales were down 1.3 percent.

“June sales could not compete with last year’s scorching weather and World Cup, leading to the worst June on record,” Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.

“Overall, the picture is bleak: rising real wages have failed to translate into higher spending as ongoing Brexit uncertainty led consumers to put off non-essential purchases,” Dickinson added.

The three-month average non-food like-for-like sales dropped 4.1 percent, while food sales grew 2.4 percent.

