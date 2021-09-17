UK Retail Sales Fall For Fourth Straight Month

UK retail sales declined for the fourth straight month in August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales including auto fuel dropped unexpectedly by 0.9 percent month-on-month after declining 2.8 percent in July. Sales were forecast to climb 0.5 percent.

Excluding auto fuel, the retail sales volume decreased at a slower pace of 1.2 percent following a 3.2 percent drop in July. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 percent.

Food store sales decreased 1.2 percent and non-food store sales were down 1 percent in August.

On a yearly basis, retail sales remained flat versus July’s 1.9 percent increase and the expected growth of 2.5 percent.

At the same time, sales excluding auto fuel were down 0.9 percent, offsetting the 0.9 percent increase in July. Sales were expected to advance 2.5 percent.

