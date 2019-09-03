UK Retail Sales Fall In August: BRC

UK like-for-like retail sales declined in August driven by non-food sales, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday.

Like-for-like retail sales decreased 0.5 percent on a yearly basis in August. At the same time, total retail sales were flat in August.

Although summer weather boosted food sales, non-food sales declined further.

“It’s clear that for much of the retail market, efforts are being focussed on preservation, not growth, in this adverse and uncertain climate,” Paul Martin, UK retail partner, KPMG said.

With a budgetary Spending Review, the Brexit crunch point looming and potentially a general election on the cards, it’s clear that the only thing that is certain in the coming months is further uncertainty, Martin added.

