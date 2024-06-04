The UK’s retail sector showed moderate growth in May, buoyed by a strong bank holiday weekend, as reported by the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday.Year-on-year, total retail sales increased by 0.7%, a deceleration from the 3.9% rise observed in the same period last year. Food sales saw a 3.6% increase over the three months leading up to May, while non-food sales experienced a decline of 2.4%.Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the BRC, noted that although the bank holiday provided a boost for retailers, the generally unimproved weather in May resulted in only modest sales gains. However, she expressed optimism that upcoming major events like the Euros and the Olympics could boost consumer confidence over the summer.Linda Ellett, Head of Consumer, Retail & Leisure at KPMG UK, commented that while the sales growth was minimal, it might indicate early signs of sector recovery. Retailers are hopeful that this trend will continue as they carefully manage their pricing, stock, and overall expenses.Ellett further highlighted that despite improvements in the broader economy, the retail sector’s health remains fragile. Significant investments have been on hold, with many waiting for definitive indications that consumer confidence is translating into increased spending.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com