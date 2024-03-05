According to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Retail Sales Monitor, retail sales in the United Kingdom saw a slight decrease in February 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. The current indicator for February 2024 showed a growth of 1%, down from the previous month’s increase of 1.4% in January 2024. This information was updated on 5th March 2024.The Year-over-Year comparison revealed a weaker performance in retail sales for February 2024 when compared to the same period in the previous year. While there was a slight downturn in the indicator, experts are closely monitoring the trend to assess the impact of various factors influencing consumer behavior and spending habits in the UK market.The BRC Retail Sales Monitor serves as a key indicator of consumer sentiment and economic activity in the UK retail sector, providing valuable insights for policymakers and businesses alike as they navigate through changing market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com