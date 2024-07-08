The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has released its latest Retail Sales Monitor, revealing a surprising downturn in the United Kingdom’s retail sector for June 2024. According to the data, retail sales fell by -0.5% year-over-year, a stark contrast to the 0.4% growth observed in May 2024.This unexpected dip marks a significant shift in consumer behavior, raising concerns about the health of the UK economy. The retail sector had shown resilience in May, recording a modest growth, but this reversal indicates potential challenges ahead.Updated on 08 July 2024, the BRC’s latest figures paint a concerning picture for retailers who are likely to face increased pressure to stimulate consumer spending as they navigate this downward trend. Economic analysts will be closely watching upcoming retail data to gauge whether this decline is an anomaly or a sign of deeper economic issues on the horizon.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com