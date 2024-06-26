The UK retail sector experienced a dramatic downturn in June 2024, according to the latest data from the CBI Distributive Trades Survey. The indicator plummeted to -24, a significant fall from May’s level of 8. This stark shift highlights the mounting challenges facing retailers in an already volatile economic landscape.The survey, updated on 26 June 2024, signals deteriorating health in consumer confidence and spending. Coming just a month after promising figures in May, the latest statistics underscore the rapid changes in the economic environment, potentially exacerbated by inflationary pressures and uncertainties surrounding global market conditions.Retailers may need to brace for continued turbulence, as the negative trajectory suggests potential headwinds for the sector in the coming months. Policymakers and industry leaders will undoubtedly be watching these developments closely, seeking measures to stabilize and rejuvenate retail performance amid the economic upheaval.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com