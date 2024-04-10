In the latest update on the UK’s housing market, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) House Price Balance has shown signs of improvement. The previous indicator had hit a low of -10% back in February 2024, but the most recent data as of 10 April 2024 reveals a less negative figure of -4%. This development suggests some positive changes in the housing market sentiment in the United Kingdom.While the exact date of the shift to the improved RICS House Price Balance of -4% is not specified, the updated data indicates a step in the right direction for the housing sector. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future reports to gauge the ongoing trends in UK house prices and market dynamics. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving landscape of the UK real estate market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com