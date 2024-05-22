In a continuous trend, the United Kingdom’s Retail Price Index (RPI) remained unchanged at 0.5% for April 2024, according to data updated on 22 May 2024. This stability reflects the same figure reported for March 2024, indicating a sustained momentum in the pricing landscape amidst ongoing economic conditions.The RPI, a key measure of inflation that includes housing costs such as mortgage interest payments, is watched closely by markets and policymakers. The unchanged rate highlights a period of steady consumer prices month-over-month, as the economy navigates through its fiscal policies and external pressures.Economists will closely monitor upcoming data for any signs of shifts in consumer pricing, especially as the second quarter progresses. The steady RPI rate may suggest current economic strategies are having a stabilizing effect, but future reports will be crucial for understanding long-term trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com