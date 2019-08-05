Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / UK Service Sector Growth Improves In July

UK Service Sector Growth Improves In July

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The UK service sector growth improved in July on renewed increase in new work, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.4 in July from 50.2 in June. The reading was forecast to rise marginally to 50.5.

The sector expanded for the fourth straight month with the latest growth fastest in nine months.

There was a solid rebound in new work in July. The pace of new work growth was the strongest since September 2018 as the weaker currency helped to improve foreign demand.

At the same time, the rate of job creation eased from the previous month largely due to a lack of pressure on business capacity.

Average cost burdens increased with the rate of input price inflation unchanged since June. Meanwhile, prices charged by service sector firms increased at only a moderate pace.

Business optimism towards the year-ahead outlook eased for the second month running and reached its lowest level since March.

Data showed that the all sector output index picked up to 50.3 in July from 49.2 in June, signaling a fractional expansion of private sector business activity.

“The latest PMI numbers are indicative of the economy stagnating at the start of the third quarter after indicating a 0.1% decline in the second quarter,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.