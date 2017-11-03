The UK services sector is more upbeat, according to Markit. The PMI jumped by 2 full points, exceeding expectations and hitting 55.6. GBP/USD reacted positively by bouncing from the lows and reaching a high of 1.3075 before slipping back to 1.3062. The movements may be shallow as markets await the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls later in […] The post UK Services PMI beats with 55.6 – GBP/USD bounces appeared first on Forex Crunch.

