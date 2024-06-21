The latest data from S&P Global/CIPS indicates a decline in the UK’s Services PMI, which has dropped to 51.2 in June 2024 from the previous 52.9 recorded in May 2024. This new data, updated on June 21, reflects growing concerns over the economic trajectory of the United Kingdom.The Services PMI, a vital economic indicator representing the health of the service sector, remains above the critical 50 mark, indicating that the sector is still expanding. However, the significant drop suggests that the pace of growth has slowed markedly. Analysts are now closely watching for further developments, as the service sector is a substantial component of the UK’s economy, accounting for around 80% of economic output.This decline brings new challenges for policymakers and business leaders, who must navigate an increasingly uncertain economic environment. The downward trend in the Services PMI could signal broader economic issues ahead, necessitating strategic adjustments to sustain growth and stability in the UK economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com