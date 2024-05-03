The latest data from S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI for April 2024 brings positive news for the United Kingdom as the indicator has risen to 55.0, showcasing an increase in the services sector’s performance. This marks an improvement from the previous indicator of 53.1 in March 2024, indicating growth and resilience in the sector.The data, updated on 03 May 2024, reflects the ongoing strength of the UK services industry, demonstrating its ability to adapt and thrive in the current economic landscape. The rise in the PMI for April suggests that businesses in the services sector are continuing to expand, contributing to the overall economic stability of the country. With this positive momentum, the UK services sector is positioned to play a key role in driving economic growth in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com