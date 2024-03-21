The latest data from S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI reveals a slight dip in the services sector performance. The previous indicator stood at a solid 53.8 back in February 2024. However, the most recent figures show a slight decrease, with the indicator reaching 53.4. The updated data was made available on 21 March 2024, indicating a minor shift in the industry’s performance. While the indicator remains above the 50 mark, signaling expansion in the services sector, the slight decrease suggests a potential moderation in growth. Observers will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the trajectory of the UK’s services industry amidst evolving economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com