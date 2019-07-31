UK Shop Prices Fall In July: BRC

UK shop prices decreased in July due to the weakness in non-food prices, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday.

Shop prices fell 0.1 percent for the second straight month. Food prices advanced 1.7 percent, while non-food prices decreased 1.2 percent.

“While we expect food inflation to remain steady over the next few months as retailers work hard to keep prices low, this will depend on whether the UK can navigate an agreement with the EU to ensure frictionless tariff-free trade continues after October 31st,” Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.

