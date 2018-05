A Reuters poll of more than 30 fund managers, brokers and analysts conducted in recent weeks, showed that the investors see the UK stocks to close this year sticking to their current levels. Key Findings: “Investors predicted a median gain of 1.5 percent for the FTSE 100 across 2018, to end the year at 7,800 […] The post UK stocks to end this year more or less unchanged – Reuters poll appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story