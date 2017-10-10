UK Visible Trade Deficit Widens In August

The UK visible trade deficit widened notably in August, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

The visible trade deficit rose to GBP 14.24 billion in August from GBP 12.82 billion in July. The expected level of shortfall was GBP 11.15 billion.

The deficit with EU countries totaled GBP 8.40 billion and that with non-EU countries was GBP 5.83 billion.

The total trade deficit came in at GBP 5.62 billion versus GBP 4.23 billion shortfall in the previous month.

Between the three months to May 2017 and the three months to August 2017, the total UK trade, excluding erratic commodities deficit widened by EU 2.9 billion to EU 10.8 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com