Analysts at TD Securities note that UK’s August GDP came in at -0.1% m/m, a touch weaker than consensus of flat. Key Quotes “Details show most of the downside coming from industrial production, while construction bounced a bit (+0.2%) and services were flat m/m.” “Given the solid 0.4% growth rate in July, it would take […] The post UK: Weakness in GDP data – TD Securities appeared first on Forex Crunch.
