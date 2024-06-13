In a significant development for the Ukrainian economy, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to lower its key interest rate from 13.50% to 13.00%. The decision, which was updated on 13 June 2024, reflects the central bank’s confidence in the nation’s economic stability and growing strength.The previous rate of 13.50% had been in place as the NBU navigated through challenging economic conditions. However, recent indicators suggested an improved economic outlook, prompting the bank to make this adjustment. With this cut, the NBU aims to foster further economic growth by making borrowing more accessible and affordable, potentially spurring investments and consumption.The NBU’s move aligns with broader efforts to sustain economic momentum and ensure price stability within the country. By carefully calibrating monetary policy, the central bank is taking steps to support Ukraine’s ongoing economic recovery and development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com