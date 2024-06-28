In a positive turn for Ukraine’s economic landscape, the country’s current account deficit significantly improved in May 2024. According to freshly updated data, Ukraine’s current account balance now stands at -1.600 billion USD, a notable recovery from April’s figure of -3.700 billion USD. The data was published on June 28, 2024.The sharp improvement in the current account deficit suggests a better-than-expected performance in trade and financial transfers, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Economists will likely delve deeper into the specific sectors driving this turnaround, speculating whether increased exports or reduced imports have played a pivotal role.As Ukraine continues to navigate through a challenging economic climate, this reduction in the current account deficit could provide an impetus for further fiscal measures and foreign investment strategies aimed at stabilizing the nation’s economy. Investors and policymakers alike are sure to monitor upcoming data closely to gauge whether this positive trend is sustainable in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com