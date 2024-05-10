In the latest economic report from Ukraine, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April 2024 remained unchanged at 3.2%. This figure is consistent with the previous indicator from November 2023, reflecting a stable inflation rate over the past few months. The data was updated on the 10th of May 2024, providing insight into the country’s economic performance.The Comparison Period for the CPI in Ukraine is Year-over-Year, which means the current indicator of 3.2% is a comparison of the change for April 2024 to the same month a year ago. This metric offers valuable information for analysts and policymakers to assess inflation trends and make informed decisions regarding economic policies. The steady CPI rate indicates a level of price stability in the Ukrainian economy, which can have implications for consumer purchasing power and overall economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com