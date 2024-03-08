In February 2024, Ukraine’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight decrease, with the current indicator reaching 0.3%, down from 0.4% in January of the same year. The data was updated on March 8, 2024, showing a month-over-month comparison. The CPI is a key economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of consumer goods and services. While the dip in CPI may indicate a slowdown in inflation, economists will continue to monitor the situation as Ukraine navigates its economic landscape. Stay tuned for further updates on Ukraine’s economic trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com