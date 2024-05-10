Ukraine’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight slowdown in its growth rate, reaching 0.2% in April 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous month when the indicator stood at 0.5% in March 2024. The data was recently updated on 10 May 2024, showing a month-over-month comparison. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services. This deceleration in the CPI suggests a moderation in inflationary pressures in the Ukrainian economy, providing some relief amid global economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com