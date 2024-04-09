The latest data from Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reveals that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the country slowed down to 3.2% in November 2023. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator of 5.3% recorded in February 2024. The comparison period used for this data is year-over-year, which means the current CPI is compared to the same month a year ago.The dip in the CPI indicates a decrease in the rate of inflation in Ukraine, which could have implications for the country’s economy and monetary policy moving forward. With the data being updated on April 9, 2024, analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring the trend in inflation to gauge the overall economic performance and make informed decisions. As Ukraine navigates economic challenges, the CPI figures provide valuable insights into the country’s price levels and purchasing power. Investors and businesses alike will be watching closely for further developments in Ukraine’s inflation rate and its impact on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com