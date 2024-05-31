Ukraine’s current account balance has seen a notable downturn in April 2024, as the deficit significantly deepened from the previous month. According to updated data released on May 31, 2024, the current account balance stood at -$3.700 billion in April, a sharp increase from March’s -$2.165 billion.This worsening current account deficit underscores the growing financial pressures on the Ukrainian economy. Factors contributing to this trend may include escalating import bills, reduced exports, or possible geopolitical disruptions affecting trade and investment flows.The data highlights the need for policymakers to address the country’s external imbalances and implement measures to mitigate the adverse economic impacts. The widening deficit may prompt more stringent fiscal policies or increased efforts to boost foreign investments and exports in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com