Ukraine's current account showed improvement in February 2024, with the deficit narrowing from -0.461 billion USD in January 2024 to -0.111 billion USD in February 2024. This positive change indicates a better balance between the country's imports and exports during the period. The data, which was updated on 29 March 2024, reflects a more favorable economic performance for Ukraine in terms of its international trade and financial transactions. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on future developments to assess the country's economic stability and growth prospects amidst global uncertainties.