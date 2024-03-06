Ukraine’s foreign reserves took a dip in February as they decreased to $37.1 billion, down from $38.5 billion the previous month in January 2024. The updated data was released on 6th March 2024. The decrease in foreign reserves could signal potential challenges for the Ukrainian economy, raising concerns about its ability to withstand external economic pressures. As Ukraine navigates through current geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, monitoring its foreign reserves will be crucial for assessing its financial stability moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com