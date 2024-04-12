The latest data on Ukraine’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has been released, showing a slowdown in economic expansion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The previous GDP growth rate had peaked at 5.3% but has now decelerated to 4.7% in the same period. This update, reflecting a Year-over-Year comparison, indicates a moderation in economic activity in Ukraine.The information, made public on April 12, 2024, highlights the challenges the Ukrainian economy might be facing, signaling a need for careful monitoring and potential policy adjustments. As the country navigates through economic shifts, policymakers and analysts will closely assess the implications of this GDP growth slowdown on various sectors and the overall economic landscape of Ukraine.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com