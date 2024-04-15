Ukraine’s trade balance year-to-date witnessed a significant widening in February 2024, as the indicator dropped to -3.2 billion USD compared to -1.7 billion USD in January 2024. This marks a substantial deterioration in the country’s trade position within just a month. The updated data was released on April 15, 2024, revealing the impact of the recent events on Ukraine’s trade numbers. The widening deficit could have various implications for the country’s economy and its currency, indicating potential challenges in international trade and balance of payments. The Ukrainian government and economic authorities may need to closely monitor the situation to address any underlying issues affecting the trade balance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com