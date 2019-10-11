In an interview with ITV on Friday, the UK Education Minister Gavin Williamson said that amid hopes of a deal likely to be reached between the UK and Ireland, it needs to be seen if the European Union (EU) can compromise on Brexit. Key Quotes (via Reuters): “We need to see the European Union shift.” […] The post UK’s Williamson: UK needs to see EU shift in Brexit talks appeared first on Forex Crunch.

