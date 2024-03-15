Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) recently announced an increase in its profit for the fourth quarter, outperforming Wall Street estimates. The company’s net income came in at $394.37 million or $8.08 per share, which is a significant improvement from the $340.75 million or $6.68 per share reported the previous year.Despite analyst forecasts averaging at $7.53 per share, Ulta exceeded expectations. It should be noted that these analyst estimates typically exclude special economic events or items.Moreover, the company’s revenue for the quarter witnessed a 9.9% rise, escalating to $3.55 billion from the $3.23 billion recorded last year.A glance at Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s earnings based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) shows earnings for the fourth quarter standing at $394.37 million, compared to $340.75 million from the previous year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the fourth quarter also rose from $6.68 to $8.08. Overall, the fourth quarter revenue marked a climb from $3.23 billion last year to $3.55 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com