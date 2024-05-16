Under Armour Inc. (UAA) reported a significant decline in profit for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. The company posted earnings of $6.57 million, or $0.02 per share, a stark contrast to last year’s $170.57 million, or $0.38 per share.On an adjusted basis, excluding certain items, Under Armour recorded earnings of $49.16 million, or $0.11 per share, for the quarter.Revenue for the quarter experienced a 5.0% decline, dropping to $1.33 billion from $1.40 billion in the previous year.Key financials for Under Armour Inc. in Q4 (GAAP):- Earnings: $6.57 million, down from $170.57 million last year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.02, compared to $0.38 last year.- Revenue: $1.33 billion, down from $1.40 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com