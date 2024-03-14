Under Armour Inc. has announced that Kevin Plank is set to take on the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective from April 1, 2024. He will succeed the current holder of these positions, Stephanie Linnartz, who is also stepping down from her role as a member of the Board.Mohamed El-Erian, who has been an independent director since 2018 and Lead Director from 2020, is set to become the non-executive Chair of the Board. Meanwhile, Plank will make the transition from his current role as the Executive Chair of the Board, but he will maintain his role as a director. Linnartz will continue to provide advice to the company until April 30, 2024.Under Armour was founded by Plank in 1996. Between 1996 and 2019, Plank held the positions of Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors at Under Armour. In January 2020, he took on the roles of Executive Chair and Brand Chief.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com