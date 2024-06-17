Under Armour, Inc. (UAA), the renowned manufacturer of athletic performance apparel, announced on Monday that it has renewed its partnership with the University of Maryland for an additional 12 years.This extension perpetuates a collaboration that has thrived for the past two decades. The renewed agreement not only continues to support the University’s athletics department but also expands its reach. Under Armour products will now be provided to club and intramural teams within the University’s Department of Recreation and Wellness.Furthermore, the partnership includes a shared marketing commitment and introduces new initiatives, such as the NIL Brand Ambassador Program.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com