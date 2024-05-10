The latest data update on Malaysia’s unemployment rate reveals that in March 2024, the country’s joblessness level remained unchanged at 3.3%. This figure was consistent with the previous indicator, showing stable employment conditions within the period. The information, which was updated on 10 May 2024, indicates a steady trend in Malaysia’s labor market, suggesting a level of stability and potential confidence among both employers and job seekers in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com