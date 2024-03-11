According to recent data released on 11 March 2024, Turkey’s unemployment rate has increased to 9.1% in January 2024. This marks a significant increase from the previous rate of 8.8% in December 2023. The month-over-month comparison shows a notable rise in unemployment, indicating a challenging job market in the country.The rise in the unemployment rate is a cause for concern as it reflects the growing economic challenges faced by Turkey. This increase could have implications for the country’s overall economic stability and the well-being of its citizens. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the impact of this trend and any potential measures that may be taken to address the rising unemployment rate in Turkey.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com