The Austrian manufacturing sector shows continued signs of contraction, as indicated by the latest Unicredit Bank Austria Manufacturing PMI. According to the data updated on June 26, 2024, the PMI fell to 43.6 in June, down from 46.3 in May.This marks the second consecutive month of decline for the index, suggesting increased challenges for the manufacturing industry in Austria. A PMI reading below 50 typically indicates a contraction in the sector, and the current figure highlights an acceleration in the decline.Industry analysts cite weak domestic demand and global economic uncertainties as potential factors contributing to the downtrend. As manufacturers grapple with these challenges, close monitoring of the PMI and other economic indicators will be essential in understanding the future trajectory of Austria's manufacturing performance.