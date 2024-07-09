uniQure (QURE) has released updated interim data from their ongoing U.S. and European Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130, aimed at treating Huntington’s disease. The data includes up to 24 months of follow-up from 29 treated patients. Findings reveal that patients receiving a high dose of AMT-130 experienced an 80% reduction in disease progression on the composite Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale after 24 months, compared to a propensity score-weighted external control group.The company expressed anticipation about their upcoming initial, multi-disciplinary RMAT meeting with the FDA, which is scheduled for later this year. This meeting will discuss the possibilities for accelerated clinical development of AMT-130.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com