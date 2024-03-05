In a positive development for the United Arab Emirates’ economy, the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2024 has shown growth, reaching 57.1. This marks an improvement from the previous month when the index stood at 56.6 in January 2024. The data, updated on 05 March 2024, indicates an expansion in economic activity in the country’s private sector.The rise in the S&P Global Composite PMI suggests an increase in new orders, production, and employment levels in the UAE’s economy. A PMI reading above 50 typically indicates economic expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction. The higher PMI figure for February reflects growing confidence and optimism among businesses in the region, pointing towards a strengthening economic environment.This uptick in the S&P Global Composite PMI is a promising sign for the United Arab Emirates as it indicates a buoyant private sector and bodes well for continued economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com