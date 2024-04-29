The M3 Money Supply in the United Arab Emirates experienced a significant surge, reaching 19.00% in February 2024 compared to the previous indicator of 16.70% in January 2024. This data, updated on April 29, 2024, shows a notable increase in the money supply within the country year-over-year. The M3 Money Supply is a crucial economic indicator that includes physical currency, demand deposits, time deposits, and other highly liquid assets in an economy, reflecting the overall monetary health and potential inflationary pressures. This rise in the money supply may have implications for the UAE’s economic landscape and policy decisions moving forward. Investors and policymakers will closely monitor the developments to assess the impact on the country’s financial stability and economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com