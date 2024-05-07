In April 2024, the United Kingdom experienced a significant drop in new passenger car registrations, with figures plummeting from 317,786 in March 2024 to 134,274. This decline marks a substantial decrease in the number of vehicles registered within just one month. The data, recently updated on May 7, 2024, highlights the challenges faced by the automotive industry in the UK amidst changing consumer preferences, economic uncertainties, and global market shifts. The sharp decrease in new car registrations raises concerns about the sector’s future outlook and underscores the need for industry stakeholders to adapt to evolving market conditions to revive growth and sustain recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com