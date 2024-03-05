In the United Kingdom, the latest data on new passenger car registrations for February 2024 shows a significant decrease compared to the previous month. According to the recent update, the number of new passenger car registrations dropped to 84,886, marking a sharp decline from the 142,876 registrations reported in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 5th March 2024, indicates a notable shift in consumer behavior or market conditions within the automotive industry. This decline raises concerns about the state of the car market and may reflect broader economic trends affecting consumer confidence and spending in the United Kingdom.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com