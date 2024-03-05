In the United Kingdom, the latest 3-Year Treasury Gilt Auction yielded at 4.314% on 5th March 2024. This marks an increase from the previous indicator of 4.131%. The rise in yield suggests a shift in investor sentiment towards UK government bonds. The auction serves as a key benchmark for the country’s borrowing costs and overall market confidence. As economic conditions continue to evolve, monitoring these auctions provides valuable insights into market dynamics and investor appetite for UK debt securities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com