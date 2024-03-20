The latest data on Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) for the United Kingdom has been updated to show a rate of 3.8% as of March 20, 2024. This figure reflects the year-over-year comparison, indicating the change in inflation from the same month a year ago.Noteworthy is the previous inflation rate which had peaked at 7.8% before the latest data release, signifying a significant decrease in the inflation rate. This shift can have implications for consumer purchasing power, interest rates, and overall economic stability within the country.Economists and policymakers will likely continue to monitor these inflation trends closely as they navigate through the impacts on the economy and consider appropriate strategies and interventions in response to the evolving inflation scenario in the United Kingdom.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com