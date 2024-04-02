The latest data on the United Kingdom’s Housing Price Index (HPI) has revealed a decline of 0.9% in March 2024, compared to the previous month. The previous indicator had shown a growth of 0.7%, indicating a significant shift in the market dynamics. The current HPI figure stands at -0.2%, pointing towards a slowdown in the housing market.The Nationwide HPI is a crucial indicator of the UK’s economic health, reflecting the trends in the property market. The recent decrease in housing prices could have implications for homeowners, potential buyers, as well as the overall economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential impact of this decline and to predict future market movements. The data was updated on 2nd April 2024, providing a real-time insight into the changing landscape of the UK housing sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com