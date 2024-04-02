The latest Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) data for the United Kingdom shows a notable increase of 1.6% in housing prices for the month of March 2024 compared to the same period last year. This marks a growth from the previous indicator, which had shown a 1.2% increase. The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the positive trend in the UK housing market, with prices continuing to rise steadily.The data, updated on 02 April 2024, indicates a strong performance in the housing sector despite economic uncertainties. The increase in housing prices is a positive sign for the real estate market and reflects ongoing demand from buyers. The United Kingdom’s housing market remains resilient, providing opportunities for both homeowners and investors amidst evolving market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com